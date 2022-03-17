The town of Warrenton has been recognized by the N.C. Department of Commerce, Rural Economic Development for rehabilitation of its historic Town Hall with a 2021 Award of Merit. Several members of the town board and administration gathered last week for the virtual presentation of a Small Town Main Street Award in the Design category for the project, which included partners Belk Architecture, C.T. Wilson Construction and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The circa 1907-08 Town Hall at the corner of South Bragg and East Market streets sat vacant for six years as leadership worked on funding strategies for the $2.2 million rehabilitation. A conversation with USDA determined that the town qualified for a grant, and the building was redesigned, meeting the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation, with three floors to include offices and meeting space.
The award announcement stated that since the project’s completion, the Town Hall rehabilitation has influenced the improvements of several buildings, development of office space, establishment of new retail and restaurant businesses, and the addition of 22 apartments.
Last October, the Town Hall project was recognized with a Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit from Preservation North Carolina.
Warrenton received its first Small Town Main Street Award of Merit for Economic Restructuring in 2014. Key town successes recognized by the state in giving that award were creation of a revolving loan fund that helped establish two new businesses and five new jobs; a grant program to help local businesses pay for installation of awnings and blade signs; building reuse through transformation of a former warehouse into what became Robinson Ferry Restaurant, which created a dozen jobs; building reuse of a two-story building formerly used for storage into what is now Futrell Pharmacy, another commercial space downstairs and office space and apartments upstairs; and business recruitment, which resulted in the opening of three new businesses and the creation of five new jobs.
