HEATHER ABBOTT/The Warren Record

Assistant Editor Luci Weldon displays her community award. A Warren County native, she is the daughter of Nathaniel B. Weldon of Norlina and the late Mattie Hunter Weldon. She is a graduate of Warren Academy, Peace College and Meredith College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and minor in Communications. Weldon has worked at The Warren Record for nearly 28 years.