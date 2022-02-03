On behalf of the Davis, Alston, and Hayes families, friends and associates of these families and on behalf of the citizens of Warren County, we would like to recognize Luci Weldon, assistant editor of The Warren Record, for decades of superior service to all citizens of Warren County with a Chatoyant Art Glass Award. This award was chosen under the influence of an element of the office swag, which states that “sixty-nine percent of employees say they would work harder if they were better recognized.” It was chosen to recognize that Ms. Weldon has been a 100 percent top-notch performer for decades. Our only disappointment is that we took so long to openly recognize the same.
We have read her writings for numerous years and found that she is dedicated to producing articles that are extremely informative. Her efforts at strengthening our knowledge of events happening in the county has not gone unnoticed. The pride that she takes in her work has inspired other students to seek education in creative writing that would eventually lead to a career in journalism. It is incredible how often she goes “above and beyond” in her efforts to inform the community of local events that include live performances by renowned artists, local flea markets, cultural events, etc.
Ms. Weldon does not refrain from writing the absolute truth about situations that may be controversial and step on the toes of the so-called “rich and powerful.” She always finds a way to get the job done by leaving no stones unturned with questions hanging in the air. It is truly admirable how she always sees projects through from conception to completion. We are continually impressed by the results that she produces. It is incredible how thorough her work is. Her work ethic is out of this world. Ms. Weldon has shown the citizens of Warren County that she is one of the most extremely reliable employees, which has led to her being known as The People’s Champion (a sobriquet of her lawful name). Muhammad Ali would not want to spar or box with Ms. Weldon; his arms were to short!
It has been noted that because of her persnickety attitude to complete arduous tasks, the citizens are confident that she is a dedicated and loyal writer. We have been privy to numerous laudatory comments about her being a superior team player. Without question we consider Ms. Weldon a “phenomenon” in the field of journalism. Her leadership abilities, enormous level of intelligence, and her ability to communicate with people of various cultures under stressful conditions is surprisingly remarkable. It is more than transparent she is not xenophobic. David C. McClelland, an American psychological theorist noted for his work on achievement motivation, would view Ms. Weldon as an individual with a “strong personality coupled with a well-developed positive ego” to succeed in her goals. It is clear to see that she is a multifaceted individual, self-starter, team player capable of handling multiple priorities simultaneously.
The true spirit of a woman is not determined during times of leisure and fruitfulness, but determined during times of trials and tribulations. Life has fed the citizens of Warren County their share of difficult moments in society, and Ms. Weldon has brought many of them to light. There is no doubt that regardless of how great the intensity of the event, she does not succumb to the urgency of the moment. During these difficult times, she maintained her composure, exercising equanimity in a professional manner and continued to exhibit a great personality and character towards those involved to gain the truth.
Ms. Weldon does not forget the meek that have lived long enough to become a centenarian. She is a humble writer when need be, as evident by the article she authored on my Aunt Roxie Alice Davis in the Jan. 12 issue of The Warren Record in honor of her 109th birthday on Jan. 16. Once again, Ms. Weldon demonstrated her superior writing skills that brought out the very essence of the life of my aunt. Truly, the Lord has His powerful hands upon Ms. Weldon revealing a kind, warm, and understanding heart. With meraki, she honored my aunt as though she were a queen coupled with acknowledging her eidetic memory, decades of labor in the field as an arable farmer, and that she has excellent culinary skills.
Finally, the citizens of Warren County want Ms. Weldon to know that we acknowledge that she plays a crucial role in the success of The Warren Record and her work never ceases to alarm and amaze. Thanks for setting a perfect example of how a writer should support the community it serves. We are blown away each week by her contributions to another successful issue. Ms. Weldon is a reliable employee, able to overcome any obstacle thrown in her direction. With tears of joy in our eyes, we just want Ms. Weldon, The People’s Champion, to know how much she means to the citizens of Warren County and the readers she reaches each year. Again, Most Honorable Lady Luci Weldon, we salute and honor you for a job well done!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.