Vance-Granville Community College, John M. Belk Endowment,and myFutureNC are working together to address the needs of local employers and adult students.
Dr. Rachel Desmarais, President of Vance-Granville Community College called on adults across the region to visit BetterSkillsBetterJobs.com as a first step to gain the skills they need to secure the jobs they want.
“After a year of challenges like no other, we know many adults are examining their work situations and even considering career changes,” she said. “So we are making an extra push this summer to connect adults to a variety of fast, flexible and affordable programs at VGCC which lead to current open jobs in our communities.
“From biomanufacturing to warehousing, mechatronics to supply chain and logistics, emergency medical training to truck driving certificates and many more, our courses are a direct pipeline to many of our region’s top employers,” Desmarais added. “That’s why we hope everyone will visit BetterSkillsBetterJobs.com today to quickly connect with us and explore all of the opportunities we offer that can lead to better skills, a better job, a bigger paycheck, and an even brighter future.”
Vance-Granville Community College provides higher education and training in Warren, Vance, Granville, and Franklin counties with four campuses, one in each county. Established in 1969, VGCC offers more than 40 curriculum programs, in which students work toward certificates, diplomas and degrees. Area residents and businesses can also take advantage of Continuing Education opportunities, as well as the High School Equivalency and Adult High School Diploma programs.
The Better Skills. Better Jobs. campaign is a pilot project launched in early 2021 across five North Carolina community colleges to proactively reach out to and attract more adults to college. Other key funders and partners for the initiative include the John M. Belk Endowment and myFutureNC.
The John M. Belk Endowment is a private family foundation committed to transforming postsecondary educational opportunities to meet North Carolina’s evolving workforce needs. Its mission is aligned with the vision of its founder, the late John M. Belk, who served four terms as mayor of Charlotte and was CEO of the department store company Belk, Inc. Now led by Belk’s daughter, MC Belk Pilon, the John M. Belk Endowment continues to partner with programs in North Carolina to further Mr. Belk’s values, legacy, and focus on the value of education as a means to personal fulfillment and community vitality.
“The John M. Belk Endowment is pleased to partner with Vance-Granville Community College and four other outstanding community colleges to catalyze and supercharge their efforts to recruit and support adult students,” said Pilon, president and board chair of the John M. Belk Endowment. “As the pandemic recedes, we know that many North Carolinians are looking for a fresh start, and we believe our community colleges are a great place for their journey to begin.
“In a matter of months on a community college campus, adult learners can acquire skills and credentials that can change their families’ economic trajectory. Our goal is for all residents of our state to have access to an education that will lead to skills, credentials and degrees, and ultimately the opportunities to achieve their dreams.”
MyFutureNC is a statewide nonprofit focused on educational attainment that includes some of North Carolina’s education, business and civic leaders. The organization was formed with the goal to create a stronger, more competitive North Carolina. MyFutureNC is working across sectors and in communities throughout the state to close gaps in the education pathway, to promote alignment between educational programming and business/industry needs, and to improve educational opportunities for North Carolinians.
“At myFutureNC, we are dedicated to ensuring that two million North Carolinians between the ages of 25 and 44 have a high-quality credential or a postsecondary degree by the year 2030. The vast majority of higher-wage jobs today require more than a high school diploma, but that is something that less than half of North Carolinians in this age range currently have,” said Cecilia Holden, president and CEO of myFutureNC. “We know better skills lead to better jobs and to a stronger and more economically vibrant North Carolina. We are very pleased to be partnering on this important new initiative.”
For more information about Vance-Granville Community College’s Better Skills. Better Jobs. Initiative, visit: BetterSkillsBetterJobs.com/VGCC/.
