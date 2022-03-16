You usually don’t think of taking the wrong fork in the road as something good. It usually means that you are lost and might need some help in finding your way.
That was not the case for Norlina businessman Donnie Baskerville. The Palmer Springs, Va., native took the wrong fork in the road decades ago, but that mistake led to a local career in auto body repair work and the establishment of Baskerville Body Shop on U.S. 1 in Norlina.
Baskerville’s career could easily have taken a different direction. His family farmed, and he was offered a four-year scholarship for study in agriculture. Instead, Baskerville sought a career path outside of farming and went to Danville (Va.) Community College to study auto body repair. He never had any doubt that he could succeed. It would just take some hard work.
“I’ve always wanted hard work. Anyone can do easy work,” Baskerville said.
The times were challenging. In 1969, there were only three Black people in his class. His instructor, Mr. Larson, called “Shorty,” advised him to find work up North, saying that he could probably make more money there than he could around here.
“I said, ‘If a while man can make a living in the South, so can I,’” Baskerville said.
After completing his education, he was looking for a job when he talked with W.D. Little at what was then Peoples Bank in Norlina, who recommended a visit to an auto repair business in Vaughan. Baskerville followed the suggestion and began driving toward Vaughan. However, when he reached the fork in the road at what is now the Warren County Armory Civic Center, he didn’t know what fork to take.
Baskerville turned right and ended up at Kearney’s Auto Sales & Service. He accepted a job offer and worked there from 1970-74.
Looking for a job once again, Baskerville talked with Francis Alston at what was the Gulf service station in Norlina. Baskerville accepted an offer to rent the back half of the service station, beginning his connection with the building that would soon house his auto repair business.
He offered body work and painting service, while Alston and his son offered mechanical work, gas and batteries.
In the mid-1980s, Baskerville expanded his business to fill the whole building. At first, he took on a partner, who sold tires and gas. After a couple of years, though, Baskerville transformed the building so that the business could focus completely on auto body repair and painting.
Today, Baskerville Body Shop sees customers from everywhere, he said, including Warren County, Henderson and other areas of North Carolina, Lawrenceville, Clarksville and other areas of Virginia and as far away as New York.
In many cases, insurance companies contact the business after an accident. Much of Baskerville’s work involves assessing damaged vehicles, taking photographs and developing an estimate to send to the insurance company. After the review process with the insurance company is complete, Baskerville gets to work on the repairs.
He handles all aspects of auto body repairs, or, as his business motto states, “We take the dent out of accident!”
A number of customers contact him directly whenever auto body repairs are needed.
“There are a lot of multiple generations of the same family,” Baskerville said.
He considers this personal connection with his customers and the community as a key part of his business as he help people during their time of need.
Over the years, Baskerville has build strong friendships in Norlina and in Warren County as a whole. He described local residents as his family.
“They know me, and I know them,” Baskerville said.
Now 71, he has no plans to retire or to slow down anytime soon. Instead, Baskerville is grateful for many blessings in life.
“I have a good family, good friends, and, above all, God is good,” he said.
Baskerville Body Shop, located at 505 Hyco St., Norlina, is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 252-456-3518, email baskervillebodyshop@gmail.com or visit the business Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.