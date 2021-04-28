During the Warren County commissioners’ work session on April 21, the board received updates on several key county issues.
Commissioners heard a report from County Manager Vincent Jones in reference to the American Rescue Plan, which will provide $3.8 million in federal funding to Warren County, half now and half in 12 months.
Jones said that the county will be working over the summer to determine how to use the money, within coronavirus relief guidelines, and will be handling it outside of the normal budgeting process.
Examples he gave of ways the funding may be used include: to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts; to provide premium pay to eligible employees for essential work ($13/hour); to address certain revenue reductions; and to make infrastructure investments in water, sewer, or broadband.
The board also heard from a representative of the Warren County Rescue Squad, who said the formerly all volunteer organization, due to challenges with finding volunteers, has recently become all paid.
She said that the agency, which serves a large area around Lake Gaston and a portion of Littleton in Warren County and bordering Halifax County, is on the verge of shutting down without some financial help from both counties.
The request from Warren County was $45,000 and $9,000 from Halifax County, which already provides a paramedic 24/7.
The county manager told commissioners that he had just become aware of the situation and that it would be addressed in the coming budget, with a permanent solution in the following year.
Jones briefly addressed county vacancies and said that the Soil and Water director, a position long held by Larry West, would be retiring by the end of June; that positions in the public utilities department would soon be filled, as well as the deputy clerk position; and that in emergency services, where Director Dennis Paschall is retiring at the end of this week, Chris Pegram has been named interim director and Chris Tucker has been named interim division chief.
In action items, the board approved a resolution in support of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s federal recognition efforts and approved purchase of a Chevrolet Blazer for emergency services at $32,775 and two Ford F150 4X4 trucks for buildings and grounds at $31,548 each.
