Arrest report
• Lyle Davis Hoyle, 35, of Brown Road, Littleton, turned himself in on Jan. 30 in connection with a charge of felony domestic violence protection order violation and was bonded out. A Feb. 22 court date was scheduled.
Incident reports
• On Jan. 18, Dennis Faucet of Vicksboro Road, Henderson, reported fraud.
• On Jan. 18, Northstar on Fleming Mill Road, Macon reported larceny by employee in the form of stolen blank checks. Checks for a total of $2,567 and a cellphone were reported stolen.
• On Jan. 19, Terry Talley reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the form of removing window screws at a Dorothy Drive, Warrenton, address. Damage to single occupancy dwellings was reported.
• On Jan. 23, Melissa Morle of Warrenton Correctional in Manson reported assault on a correctional officer — hitting in the jaw with a closed fist.
• On Jan. 23, Kimberly Harris of Warren Correctional in Manson reported assault on a correctional officer — hitting in the mouth by an inmate.
• On Jan. 23, Elbert Myers of Magnolia Gardens of Warrenton reported wire fraud — stealing of $5,000.
• On Jan. 24, Arcola Grocery on Hwy. 43, Warrenton, reported larceny of fuel.
• On Jan. 24, Diane Bullock of Wilsor Oaks Drive, Littleton, reported larceny in the form of a stolen dog collar valued at $30.
• On Jan. 25, the State Employees’ Credit Union on Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the form of driving a box truck into an overhang. Damage was estimated at $2,000.
• On Jan. 24, Gale Wright of Gordon Lane, Macon, reported false pretenses/swindle/confidence game in the form of failure to work after paid regarding a boat lift valued at $2,450.
• On Jan. 26, Rhonda Wright of Rocky Mount reported larceny in the form of signing for medication at a Woodway Drive, Norlina, location. A hundred units of Humalog valued at $519.36 were reported stolen.
