Rosa I. “Ma Rosa” Paschall was honored with a 103rd birthday celebration on Saturday, May 14, at Warren Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Warrenton.
The Rev. Richard Henderson, pastor emeritus of Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, church members and Mrs. Paschall’s family joined in a celebration with cake and ice cream.
The daughter of the late Andrew Ingram and Carrie Hall Davis Ingram, Mrs. Paschall was born in Warren County on May 16, 1919. She grew up with older siblings, the late Lula I. Holt, Eugene Ingram, Elijah Ingram and Hattie I. Williams.
Twelve years after the death of her mother, Mr. Ingram married the former Mary Davis. “Ma Rosa” gained another brother, John Ingram of Newport News, Va. His wife is Clemis.
Mrs. Paschall also has a niece, Bettye I. Brown.
The Ingram family’s home church was Spring Green Baptist Church.
Mrs. Paschall attended Warren County schools and graduated from the John R. Hawkins High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Fayetteville State University and her Master of Science degree from NC A&T State University. “Ma Rosa” taught elementary students in the Warren County school system for 40 years.
On Jan. 17, 1947, she married the late William Paschall. After they moved to Vance County, Mrs. Paschall joined her husband and became a part of the Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church family. There, she served as part of the Deaconess ministry, the Sunday school and the Trustee Ministry. She also served her church as treasurer, clerk, usher and teacher at day camp and Vacation Bible School.
