Warren County Schools will conduct its 2021 Summer Meals Program through Thursday, Aug. 5. All school-age children and youth in the county are eligible.
Daniel Harris, school system director of Child Nutrition, said that meals will be available at three sites:
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School, 203 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton
• Northside K-8 School, 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina
• Warren County High School, 149 Campus Drive, Warrenton
Meal sites will be open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. The school district is closed on Fridays.
Harris said that meal sites will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and state regulations regarding COVID-19 safety. Meal pickup will be in front of the school buildings, so parents or others picking up meals do not have to go inside to receive the food. Meals may be picked up curbside or from tables set up at each site.
Harris indicated that on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, parents or others picking up meals will received breakfasts and lunches for those days. On Thursdays, they will receive breakfasts and lunches for Thursday through Sunday. Children and youth do not have to be present to receive meals. Weekend meals will be distributed on the last day of the summer program, Thursday, Aug. 5.
Harris said that any school age child or youth who is in Warren County this summer is eligible to receive meals. That means that children visiting grandparents or other family members here will be able to receive meals at the local sites.
According to school system data, an estimated 2,000 meals per day were distributed in 2020, as North Carolina experienced its greatest impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warren County Schools continued its meals distribution program through the 2020-21 school year, when many students utilized virtual learning even after school buildings reopened in the early spring.
“We have been doing curbside pickup since March 2020 and haven’t stopped,” Harris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.