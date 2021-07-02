The Warren County Cooperative Extension Office will hold the 5 County Beef Tour on July 24, beginning at 8 a.m. Participants will meet at the Extension Office, 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton.
The 2020 Beef Tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants will tour three farms throughout the farming. Farm owners and guest speakers will give presentations. The event will end with a catered lunch.
Registration is required and may be completed at eventbrite.com, “5 County Beef Tour.”
For more information, contact Matthew Place at Warren County Cooperative Extension by calling 252-257-3640 or emailing mbplace@ncsu.edu.
