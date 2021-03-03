Frontline essential workers have been added to the list of people eligible to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at the Warren County Health Department.
County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake made the announcement Wednesday. The health department continues to offer vaccines to healthcare workers, people age 65 and older, and school and childcare personnel.
To make an appointment, call the health department at 252-257-1185.
The NC Department of Health and Human Services defines frontline essential workers as those who must be in-person at their place of work and work in one of eight essential sectors listed as follows:
• Critical manufacturing: workers manufacturing medical supplies, medical equipment or PPE; workers manufacturing products needed for food and agricultural supply chains
• Education: college and university instructors and support staff
• Essential goods: Workers in stores that sell groceries and medicine
• Food and agriculture: Meat packaging workers, food processing workers, farm workers, migrant farm/fishery workers, food distribution and supply chain workers, restaurant workers
• Government and community services: U.S. Postal Service and other shipping workers, court workers, elected officials, clergy, homeless shelter staff, veterinarians, veterinarian staff and veterinarian students
• Health care and public health: Public health workers, social workers
• Public safety: firefighters and EMS, law enforcement, corrections workers, security officers, public agency workers responding to abuse and neglect
• Transportation: Public transit workers, Division of Motor Vehicles workers, transportation maintenance and repair technicians, workers supporting highway infrastructure
