Warren County commissioners approved the hiring of Shiekel Richardson as staff county attorney during a special meeting held Feb. 15.
Richardson is a Warren County native, the daughter of Andre Hendricks and Lori Hendricks, and the granddaughter of Clyde and Doris Hendricks and the late Brent and Vonciel Perry.
She graduated from Warren County High School in 2009, and earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from North Carolina Central University and her Juris Doctor from the NCCU School of Law.
Following graduation, Richardson began working with Stella D. Jones in Henderson, assisting with a full range of legal issues. She has also worked with Legal Aid of North Carolina, as well as the North Carolina Department of Commerce, where she handled unemployment hearings for the N.C. Employment Security Commission.
Currently, Richardson assists Hassan Kingsberry in Wake Forest, where Kingsberry is town attorney.
She expressed appreciation for the guidance provided by Kingsberry, another Warren County native and former county attorney here.
“Hassan has been the best mentor,” Richardson told the newspaper. “I couldn’t do anything without his help.”
After being appointed to her new position last week, Richardson thanked the board of commissioners.
“I thank each and every one of you,” Richardson said. “I’m grateful to be back home and ready to get to work.”
“With all the great things happening in Warren County, the board of commissioners and I are pleased that we have a Warren County native who has become an attorney, and has now chosen to serve the county where she received her start,” said Warren County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Bertaden Baker, in a news release. “This is an outstanding example for the community and our students here in the county.”
Richardson’s hiring is effective Feb. 28 at a salary of $92,500.
She and her husband, Jermel, live in Franklinton.
