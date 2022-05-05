Victor Hunt, seated, and John Alston of Fowl Play Poultry Farm, a new vendor at the Warren County Farmers Market, sell the last of their farm fresh eggs — one of several poultry offerings — during Saturday’s 2022 season opening of the market. More than 200 customers turned out for the return of the farmers market and bought out numerous vendors, which filled the front parking lot of the county health department, the market location. The day also was observed with a surprise birthday cake for vendor Frank Dillahunt in celebration of his 80th birthday. Dillahunt was the first produce vendor to sell out. The Warren County Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon in the front parking lot of the Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tar Heel Tire Sales & Service continues family business tradition
- Tractor-trailer overturns
- Tar Heel Traveler visits Community Center
- Now famous puppy came from Lindy’s Labs of Norlina
- Farmers Market vendor celebrates birthday
- County appoints new Parks and Recreation director
- Dianne Tharrington Rodwell
- NCWorks NextGen program offers career options for local youth
- Junior Firefighter Competition returns Saturday
- Nancy Moore
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.