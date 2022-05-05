Opening Day.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

Victor Hunt, seated, and John Alston of Fowl Play Poultry Farm, a new vendor at the Warren County Farmers Market, sell the last of their farm fresh eggs — one of several poultry offerings — during Saturday’s 2022 season opening of the market. More than 200 customers turned out for the return of the farmers market and bought out numerous vendors, which filled the front parking lot of the county health department, the market location. The day also was observed with a surprise birthday cake for vendor Frank Dillahunt in celebration of his 80th birthday. Dillahunt was the first produce vendor to sell out. The Warren County Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon in the front parking lot of the Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.