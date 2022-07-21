T.A. JONES/The Warren Record

Water quality and the use of in-home water testing kits were among topics of discussion during the first week of the Environmental Justice & Peace 2022 Summer Camp. Pictured, from the left, are, kneeling: Nyla Crudup; first row: Lisa Jordan-Ellis, Professor Lamont Sparrow, Aleah Campbell, Professor Amanda Northcross, Olivia Harris, Professor Tampathia Evans, Thais Rivas, Rita Gyimah, Sheeba Nunda, Lunide Sylne; second row: Stanley I. Jones, Jared Jones, Professor Mark Fisher, Donald Robinson, Leandrea Daise, Shelby Daise, Avery Matthews.