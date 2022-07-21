Have you tested your well lately? Drinking water from a well might taste better than municipal water, often referred to as “city” water, but is it as safe to drink?
Campers attending the Environmental Justice & Peace 2022 Summer Camp were introduced to the topics of Environmental Justice and Social Justice during their first week of camp. Professor Amanda Northcross and Dr. Mark Fisher, both from the Department of Environmental Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, accompanied by a group of their students, facilitated discussion and led activities for two days stressing water quality and teaching how to use in-home water testing kits using water samples from their own homes.
As campers learned about the importance and the benefits of having safe drinking water, Warren County’s long-standing challenges with PCB contaminants and how the PCBs could have affected the county’s water table were highlighted.
PCBs are man-made organic chemicals made up of carbon, hydrogen and chlorine atoms. A little over 40 years ago, PCBs were illegally dumped along roadsides throughout Warren County. After the PCBs were discovered, they were then placed in a landfill in the Afton community by the State of North Carolina.
The development of the PCB Landfill is known to have sparked one of the first Environmental Justice movements in the United States of America. According to www.clearwater.org, studies have linked PCBs to increased rates of melanomas, liver cancer, gallbladder cancer, biliary tract cancer, gastrointestinal tract cancer, brain cancer and may also be linked to breast cancer.
The current number of North Carolinians who depend on domestic wells for drinking water is estimated at 2.3 million, making North Carolina the fourth largest state population in the United States using private wells for drinking water, that is according to research provided by A. Wei, A. Matthews, C. Seifert and Dr. Amanda Northcross in the journal article, “Drinking Water Inequities in Eastern North Carolina are Addressed Through Matrix-Based Evaluation of at Home Water Testing Solutions,” May 1, 2022.
The Environmental Protection Agency requires regulated testing of municipal drinking water; however, the testing of private domestic wells is left solely to individuals using the well. Professor Northcross stated that educating the public on the importance of testing their well water is a great public health concern.
Avery Matthews, a rising sophomore at UNC from Southern Pines is a part of Professor Northcross’s team. She gave insight into the water testing project and how it can be groundbreaking in helping rural, disenfranchised communities become more knowledgeable about the importance of testing their well water.
Matthews stated that she began working on this project back in the fall of 2021 while enrolled in a class taught by Dr. Northcross where she learned about municipal under-bounding. According to the aforementioned journal report authored by Northcross and others, “The prevalence of households reliant on well water and the health impacts that may result from well water, there are trends that indicate that many minority communities are under-bounded from municipal water contributing to environmental inequity.” According to www.journals.sagepub.com, municipal underbounding is the systematic failure of cities to annex surrounding minority communities.
Matthews says Northcross introduced the class to an idea that she had to address as part of the issue of environmental injustice when it comes to water quality, which was to create kits to find the most prevalent contaminants in the water as well as what causes harm to human health and what is addressable.
Once campers conducted their testing on the water they brought in, the team from UNC took the water samples to their lab on campus for further testing. If contaminants are found in the water, families of the campers will be directed to work with the UNC team as well as the Environmental Health unit of the Warren County Health Department for next steps.
The Environmental Justice and Peace 2022 Summer Camp is sponsored by the Living and Learning Youth Center and supported by Resourceful Communities, Halifax Electric and WellCare.
