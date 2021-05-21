Singer/singwriter and Hollister native Brooke Simpson will return home to North Carolina to appear in concert at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, at the First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival in Louisburg.
The daughter of Mike and Jimille Mills, Simpson was well-known in the local area for her musical talent long before she was introduced to television audiences during the 2017 season of the singing competition, “The Voice.”
After reaching the finals on “The Voice,” Simpson embarked on a songwriting and recording career in Los Angeles, Calif. She has released a number of singles, including “Little Bit Crazy” and “Stick Like Honey,” and the mini EP, “So Tired.”
She told the newspaper that her career has been going strong in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even throughout the pandemic, God’s been good to me,” Simpson said. ‘I’ve been working on different creative projects in and out of music. With music specifically, I have been writing and vocal producing for other LA-based artists and also have recently begun working on an album.”
On her official website, brookesimpsonmusic.com, she notes that the artists she has worked with include Miley Cyrus, her coach on “The Voice,” Sia and Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas.
Last year, Simpson landed a role in American Reparatory Theater at Harvard University’s revival of the Broadway musical, “1776.” According to its website, A.R.T. was founded in 1980 with a focus on “producing groundbreaking work that is driven by risk-taking, artistic inquiry, and passionate inquiry.” It has received a number of honors, including 19 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize and a Jujamcyn Prize for outstanding contribution to the development of creative talent.
The Tony Award-winning musical “1776” presents a look at the Founding Fathers of the United States through events leading up to the Declaration of Independence. Simpson will be playing the role of Roger Sherman of Connecticut. According to the State of Connecticut Judicial Law Library Services, Sherman is known for his role in development of the Connecticut compromise, which resolved a stalemate in the writing of the Constitution. He is also recognized as the only person who signed the Continental Association of 1774, the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation and the Constitution of the United States.
Last year, the cast members prepared for the production as best they could without being able to practice on stage together due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual meetings allowed the cast to work together. In 2020, opening night was postponed until spring of this year.
Simpson fans will have to wait a little longer to see her Broadway debut. She said that the cast continues to meet virtually, but it appears that performances can begin in 2022.
“I am so excited and beyond ready to be a part of this production and to make my Broadway debut,” Simpson said.
In the meantime, her family, friends and fans from Warren and Halifax counties can follow her on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook @brookesimpsonofficial, or at brookesimpsonmusic.com.
_______
First Fruits Farm is at 2805 E. River Rd., Louisburg. The Memorial Balloon Festival will be held Memorial Day weekend, from May 28-31. Admission is $10, $5 for children ages 6-12. For tickets and festival information, visit ncmemorialballoonfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.