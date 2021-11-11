The North Carolina Central University Biomedical Biotechnology Research Institute in partnership with the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities is conducting a research study to determine if racism against African Americans is linked to kidney disease.
A study within urban North Carolina counties has been completed, and now the focus will be in the rural counties of Warren, Franklin, Vance and Granville. African Americans between the ages of 18 and 75 are eligible to participate.
The study will be conducted on Nov. 19 and Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Vance-Granville Community College Civic Center on the community college’s Main Campus, 200 Community College Rd., Henderson. Participants who complete the study will receive $50 and a free boxed lunch.
To sign up for the study, email copestudy@nccu.edu or call 919-530-7009.
