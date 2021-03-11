If you grew up in Warren County, chances are that you or someone you know participated in the local 4-H program. Today, 4-H has grown into a program with both traditional and nontraditional aspects focused on helping youth gain the skills they need to be successful in life.
All 4-H programs are supported by North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, North Carolina State University and Warren County government. Nontraditional programs are funded and supported by the Warren County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and Warren County government.
The local 4-H program is operated by the N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Warren County Center. Heading up the program are Crystal Smith, county extension director/Family and Consumer Sciences; Stephen Misenheimer, Jr., Extension agent, 4-H Youth Development; and Tawanica Bullock, 4-H W.A.Y. (Warren Advocating for Youth) program assistant.
The three agree that helping youth gain life skills is a major component of both the traditional and non-traditional aspects of 4-H, whether it is in personal skills such as communication or in the knowledge gained by pursuing their interests.
Today, youth who need help with academics, self-esteem or just some additional guidance can participate in the 4-H W.A.Y. program by referral.
Bullock said that W.A.Y. helps youth to learn effective communication skills, decision making, anger management, relationship building and other skills. She is grateful for the community partnerships which allow participating youth to be partnered with local mentors.
“We have great partnerships with local businesses for mentors for people who need guidance in certain areas,” she said.
Smith said that an individual plan is developed for all youth in the W.A.Y. program based on their needs. For example, a partnership between Cooperative Extension and Warren County Schools allows W.A.Y. to offer a literacy component for students who need some extra academic help.
“Our goal is to keep youth in school,” Smith said,
Smith added that while youth are participating in W.A.Y. activities, their parents are offered empowerment sessions to provide support in everything from effective communication to self-care — taking the time to take care of themselves.
“We see changes in the ways parents communicate with their children,” Bullock said.
After completing the program, parents will have the opportunity to participate in additional sessions to help them in areas such as nutrition and finances.
Participants in the 4-H W.A.Y. program also join their peers in the more traditional 4-H activities when they are ready.
The traditional 4-H program is open to all youth ages 5-18. A number of age-appropriate activities are available. Warren County 4-H had to adapt to offer a number of virtual activities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but is now moving into a hybrid model allowing some in-person activities on a smaller scale basis.
Current and upcoming activities include the following:
• The Food System Challenge. Misenheimer explained that participants will learn about where fruits and vegetables come from, how food moves from farm to table, money and the business aspect behind food, as well as meats and livestock. Youth will grow basil, participate in virtual meetings and in a canned food drive.
Misenheimer said that youth will have the opportunity to visit a number of local businesses, including Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard and Chilly Chicken Creamery for a real-life look at agriculture-related businesses. He said that youth will visit these businesses in small groups following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Youth in the Food System Challenge will gain points as they participate in activities. An MVP will be named based upon which youth gains the most points.
• Virtual Teen Retreat for ages 12 and up. The retreat, planned for March 26 and 27, will enable youth to build relationships and gain leadership skills. Virtual workshops on leadership and life skills will be offered. Participants will also elect officers. The retreat involves youth in the 22 counties that make up the Northeast District. Smith said that activities allow participants to build friendships across the district.
• 4-H Poultry Show and Sale. The registration deadline is March 19. A virtual orientation will be held April 26, and the show will be held in October. Participants will receive baby chicks to raise. Smith said that youth will complete a 4-H project book that will capture various aspects of what they have learned. Working on the project book will help the youth in the showmanship aspect of the show and sale. The show and sale will be held in person according to CDC guidelines.
• Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Camp June 20-25. The camp is open to youth ages 8-14. A limited number of scholarships will be offered for the overnight camp, and transportation will be provided. Activities that will be offered include canoeing, swimming, horseback riding, hiking, crafts, archery and wall climbing, among others.
• 4-H Summer Palooza. A hybrid of virtual and in-person activities will be planned for mid-June through early August. Past events have included gardening, crafts, cooking classes and pen pals.
• Summer internships. The process to intern with the 4-H program involves an application, interview and training. Youth may choose how they would like to help Warren County 4-H. Smith said that internships are especially popular with youth who need to complete senior projects or community service hours needed for graduation. She added that local youth have developed a reputation for being enthusiastic about helping their peers. Interns will complete a portfolio about their experiences which they will present before the Warren County Board of Commissioners.
In addition to these opportunities for youth, Warren County 4-H is also seeking adult volunteers. For more information about 4-H programs, becoming an intern or volunteering, call Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640, visit the Cooperative Extension website at warren.ces.ncsu.edu or go to the Cooperative Extension Facebook page.
