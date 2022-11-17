Vietnam veteran Walter Powell describes himself as being short. However, he says that his service in the United States Navy allowed him to build a strength that overcame height disadvantages and led him to a life devoted to public service.
“The military made me strong,” Powell said. “I feel like I am the man I am today because of the military.”
The son of Eugene and Mary Powell, he is a Macon native and 1968 graduate of North Warren High School.
In 1970, Powell went to New York City and entered the United States Navy. After training in Illinois, he went on to focus on general mechanics in aviation school in Tennessee. From there, Powell was stationed in California before boarding the USS Enterprise and heading to Vietnam. His primary work at a Navy air station in the southeast region of the country focused on F4 Phantoms.
“That was supposed to be the fastest jet there was at the time,” Powell said.
If a plane was shot down, he was among those who went out on rescue and recovery missions. Powell ultimately completed two tours in Vietnam.
“I was over there to try to make sure it was safe back home for my family and the other citizens back home in the United States, to keep them free from the other things going on back then,” he said.
Powell completed his service in the Navy in 1976 and returned to New York, where he worked with Morgan Guaranty Trust Company before pursuing his dream of becoming a police officer.
“I thought law enforcement would be a good way to use my training,” he said.
However, Powell didn’t meet the height requirement, but he didn’t give up. The height requirement was later waived, so he was able to achieve his dream. Powell served in law enforcement for 19 years. His time in the Navy allowed him to qualify for the 20-year pension.
In addition to the pension, Powell’s military service enabled him to attend college through the GI Bill. After attending New York City Community College in Brooklyn, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1995 from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City and a Master of Arts degree in 1997 from the State University of Stony Brook in Stony Brook, N.Y. Powell also earned an advanced graduate certificate in coaching from The State University of New York.
He continued to work while he furthered his education. His career covered the banking industry, law enforcement and Macy’s department store.
For Powell, the time that he devoted to earning his degrees was well worth the effort.
“I got into school and loved it,” he said. “I was raised that if you go to school and get an education, you will have something to fall back on.”
Powell retired in 1999 and returned to Warren County shortly after 9/11.
Here, he became a medical first responder and joined Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department. Powell was also a bus driver for Warren County High School.
Today, he is a Warren County Commissioners and is active in a number of community positions. He enjoys teaching fire safety to children and assisting at WCHS in such capacities at keeping the scoreboard for football and the clock for basketball.
“When I came here, I wanted to be part of public service,” Powell said.
His years of military service continue to play an important role in his life today. Powell is a member of American Legion Post 547 in Warren County.
“I feel like I am today because of the military,” he said. “They take the time to train you and make you a better person.”
Life was difficult when Vietnam veterans returned home, but Powell has observed that they are receiving much more respect now. With changes in attitudes, he feels like he can share his stories with those who will take the time to listen.
“They are realizing how important our job was,” Powell said. “’Thank you for your service’ means more than anything. There are two things you don’t mind fighting for: your family and your country.”
Watch for additional stories about local veterans this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.