There will be a First Dose Moderna Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, May 25, at the Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
The health department is also scheduling additional appointments for first and second doses. Call 252-257-1185 to schedule an appointment.
If you are a veteran and would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the health department will be hosting a vaccine clinic in partnership with the Warren County Office of Veteran Services on Friday, May 28, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. This event is open to all veterans and their family members. For more information about the vaccine clinic or to schedule an appointment, call 252-257-1185.
