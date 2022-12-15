Mrs. Lillie Allen Moss, resident of Granville County, was recently bestowed the distinct honor this year of being recognized as “Pearl Soror” by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Nu Chi Omega Chapter (Oxford-Henderson). This honor is given to sorority members that have been members and served the sorority for at least 65 years. Moss has served the sorority for 65 consecutive years.
Lillie Moss was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® on Sept. 15, 1957, Delta Alpha Chapter, on the campus of Fayetteville State University (formerly Fayetteville Teachers College). After graduating with a BS degree in Education, she transferred membership from undergraduate to graduate in the Alpha Zeta Omega Chapter in Durham.
Upon being an active member for many years, she subsequently became a charter member of Nu Chi Omega Chapter, Oxford-Henderson, where she currently serves. Her span of membership includes offices as treasurer (undergraduate); sergeant-at-arms, chapter hostess, member-at-large, chaplain; and committee chairman of various committees (Protocol, Nominating and Founders’ Day).
A retired educator of Granville County Schools, Mrs. Moss has served as a teacher, assistant principal, founder of TLC (Tender Loving Care) afterschool tutorial Program, parent coordinator, Title I Programs, and liaison for Central Children’s Home and Oxford Masonic Home for Children. Upon receiving her MED from North Carolina Central University, she taught summer classes at NCCU.
The motto for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, is “Service to All Mankind.” Mrs. Lillie Moss has exemplified this axiom by serving locally and globally. Her activities include sorority Health & Wellness programs; family empowerment activities, tutorial programs for Central Children’s Home, donating shoes and clothing for Soles4Souls and pillowcase dresses and shirts, among others. She is also busy with area community organizations that include American Legion Auxiliary, Order of Eastern Star and garden club. Her work also includes being a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church where she serves on various ministries.
Moss has a daughter who was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha, Dr. Lisa Moss-Pratt, a resident of Charlotte.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, annually recognizes members that have dedicated themselves to lifelong membership through Silver Star (25 years), Golden (50 years), Pearl (65 Years) and Diamond (75 years). An international service organization, Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women. The sorority is comprised of more than 325,000 initiated members in undergraduate and graduate chapters located in 12 countries. Led by International President and CEO Danette Anthony-Reed, Alpha Kappa Alpha often is hailed as “American’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American Women.”
