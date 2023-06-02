Charter Members.jpg

Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The chapter was chartered on May 7, 1983, as an expansion of the Xi Chapter in Vance County. Five of the 39 charter members are still members. Four charter members were present at the meeting, and they were honored with a rose and certificate. They are, from the left, Mary Catherine Harris, Dr. Janis Meek, Brenda Holloman and Shirley White. Not pictured is charter member Harriet Banzet.