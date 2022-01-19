The Warrenton Police Department arrested Eustace Michael Robinson, 34, of Norlina, and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with a Jan. 13 shooting at the Warrenton Speedway.
Sgt. M. Oakley of the Warrenton Police Department reported that officers were dispatched late on Jan. 13 to a suspicious vehicle call at the Speedway. He indicated that it was determined that there had been a shooting and that a Joseph Leonard Davis of Michaels Quarry Road had passed away.
The Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department helped to secure the scene. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted the Warrenton Police Department with crime scene processing and investigation.
Oakley reported that with the additional assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was identified and located. Robinson turned himself in to Sheriff’s Office investigators on Jan. 15 and was scheduled to make his first court appearance yesterday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.