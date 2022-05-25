Warren County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake was awarded the 2022 Ron H. Levine Public Health Award at the annual North Carolina Public Health Leaders Conference on May 19 in Raleigh. Dr. Brake and the other health directors in North Carolina were recognized for their hard work and dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ron Levine Legacy Award is a prestigious award named for former North Carolina State Health Director Dr. Ron Levine. This award honors individuals whose work and commitment on behalf of the public’s health have resulted in significant, sustainable and positive improvement to health and quality of life in North Carolina.
Since 2004, 28 individuals have been similarly honored for their distinguished efforts to improve the public health system, expand the scope or capacity of public health services, or build new and lasting partnerships.
“Our public health directors served as the backbone of the COVID-19 response, and they continue to be the frontline defenders for the health and wellbeing of everyone in their communities,” said Beth Lovette, deputy director and section chief, Local Community Support, North Carolina Division of Public Health. “They are all so deserving of this award, and their dedication and commitment to their residents is an example for us all.”
