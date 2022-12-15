The Wilcox Family Foundation & Whole Med LLC will sponsor “A Christmas to Remember: Serving Our Community” Holiday Give Away & Market Extravaganza from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The event will be held at Warren County Middle School, located at 118 Campus Drive, Warrenton.
Warren County’s Valerie Jordan, the first African American woman on the North Carolina Department of Transportation Board, hosts this special occasion of holiday cheer and community togetherness.
Special guests include Chris Wilcox (retired Boston Celtics NBA player and founder of the Wilcox Family Foundation), Jimmy Nealy (owner/operator of Whole Med LLC), Eva Clayton (former North Carolina congresswoman), Josh Stein (North Carolina attorney general), The Unified Fulfilled Optimist Car Club (Corvette Club), and other volunteers and contributors.
There will be 500 free holiday food boxes given out that include a whole chicken, greens, sweet potatoes and more, free bike raffle give away and family raffle giveaways. Each vendor donated an item for the family raffle. Sponsors and donations come from Working Landscapes, Franklin-Vance-Warren, providing new shoes and coats, 500 boxes donated from International Paper of Norlina, Harley Davidson, donating some special gifts, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, dropping off food pallets with a variety of offerings, and many others.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be at the holiday giveaway in support of the community and their efforts to combat hunger in the Tier 1 county.
There will be food trucks, music from DJ Mic Dub, and a holiday market from vendors who’ll have jewelry, candles, art, holiday crafts, desserts, beauty products and much more.Volunteers include several fraternities, sororities, Girl Scouts, the Warren County High School football team, WCHS honor society, community leaders, community volunteers, and many others. Youth volunteers earn volunteer credit.
