A vehicle crashed into the Warren County Public Utilities building early Monday afternoon, causing significant damage.
Warren County Sheriff John Branche said that the call came in at 1:14 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, a 79-year-old woman came to Public Utilities, located at 712 US Hwy. 158 Business West, Warrenton, to pay her water bill. She became confused about the brake and gas pedals, and crashed into the building. Branche described damage to the building and the vehicle as significant.
He indicated that the driver sustained a cut to her hand. She was checked out by Warren County Emergency Medical Services, but refused treatment.
Warren County Manager Vincent Jones told the newspaper that the vehicle penetrated a brick wall in lobby area. Crews devoted time yesterday to shoring up the building.
Due to the extent of the damage, a professional contracting company will be needed to assess the Public Utilities building before repairs can be made. Jones anticipates that the entire process will take “a significant amount of time.”
At this point, the building is closed to the public. However, Jones indicated that local residents have several options for paying their bills:
• Use the drop box on the side of the building.
• Pay online at warrencountync.com/131/online-payments.
• Pay by calling 1-800-272-9829. Callers will be asked to enter the jurisdiction code for Warren County: 3966.
Staff will continue to be available by calling 252-257-3645.
