During last week’s session of Warren County Criminal Superior Case Management Court, Judge Bryan C. Wilks denied a defense motion to reduce the bond of Andre Lemane Harvey, Jr., one of three co-defendants charged with attempted first degree murder in relation to a 2021 case.
Court documents list the pre-trial bond for Harvey, 21, of Roanoke Rapids, at $1 million. He is charged with two counts of felony attempted first degree murder, and single counts of felony conspiracy, felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony discharge weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and reckless driving to endanger.
The charges stem from a 2021 incident in which after shots were fired from a vehicle in the Arcola area.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in to the county’s E911 Dispatch Center just before 10:25 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2021, that shots were fired at an individual in his yard in the Rudd Trail Road area of Hollister. The caller reported seeing the vehicle travel down Odell Arcola Road (which becomes Odell-Littleton Road).
A search warrant application filed at the Warren County Courthouse indicated that Narcotic Sgt. J. Riggan tried to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Odell-Littleton Road and Hwy. 4, but the vehicle did not stop.
Riggan and Lt. Boyd pursued the vehicle, which stopped on Roper Springs Road in Littleton. The officers arrested Harvey, the driver, at that time.
According to the search warrant application, two passengers (Terry Garner, 26, and Kenya Stansbury, 19, both of Garysburg) fled the vehicle and ran into the woods. They were captured on Justice Branch Road, which runs parallel to Roper Springs Road.
The Sheriff’s Office report indicates that the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted in apprehending the fleeing suspects. According to the search warrant application, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office also assisted Warren County officers in locating a 9MM handgun in the wooded area where the suspects had fled.
Garner, who is charged with felony attempted first degree murder, felony conspiracy and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, also appeared in Warren County Superior Court last week. He will make his next court appearance on Oct. 31.
Stansbury, charged with two counts of felony attempted first degree murder, and single counts of felony conspiracy and felony discharge a weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, appeared in court last week as well. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19.
