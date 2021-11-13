Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Phi Zeta Chapter presents cancer care packages assembled at a recent care package event to Maria Parham Cancer Center on Oct. 27 in honor and support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The care packages contained items such as lip balm, cozy socks, hard candies and other items to bring comfort to patients undergoing cancer treatments at the center. Pictured, from the left, are Kimberly Smith, director of the Oncology Department; Dana Parham, breast cancer navigator; Hope Breedlove, hospital social worker; Vicki Reid and Nikeena Boyd-Kearsey, Phi Zeta Chapter Breast Cancer Awareness co-chairwomen. Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., operating in more than 850 chapters, have given millions of voluntary hours to educate the public, provide scholarships, support organized charities and promote legislation for social and civic change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.