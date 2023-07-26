The filing period for the Nov. 7 municipal elections for the Warren County towns of Macon, Norlina and Warrenton concluded on Friday with several incumbents not filing for re-election.
In both Macon and Norlina, voters will elect a mayor and all five seats on the town board. Warrenton voters will elect four seats on the seven-member town board, which has staggered terms. The office of mayor will not be on the Warrenton ballot this year.
Candidates who filed are as follows:
• For Macon mayor: Katherine Hilliard
Incumbent Mayor Carroll Harris did not file for re-election.
• For Macon town commissioner: W. Loyd King, Joanne Reese, Glenn R. Riggan, James H. Boyd, Jr. and Wanda C. Thompson, all incumbents
• For Norlina mayor: Glenn D. Fields and Wayne Aycock (incumbent)
• For Norlina town commissioner: Denny Burrows, Charles Smiley, Tyrone Simes and Claude O’Hagan, incumbents, and Latarshia Turner-Brothers
Incumbent Dennis Carrington did not file for re-election.
• For Warrenton Town Commissioner: John E. Blalock and Michael Coffman, incumbents, and Dian Sourelis, Bobby Tippett, Korita Steverson and Nat B. White, Jr.
Incumbents Margaret Britt and Al Fleming did not file for re-election.
To be eligible to vote in the election, voters must live in the municipality for at least 30 days before Election Day. The voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day.
For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114, or visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website at ncsbe.gov.
