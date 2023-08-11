Warren County Schools announced that it has updated its rules concerning backpacks to require all students at all schools to carry clear backpacks. The school system described the change in rules as an additional safety measure.
As previous information from Warren County Schools indicated, the school system is providing each student with a free, clear backpack with the Warren County Schools logo.
The school system also announced the following regarding the backpack rule change:
• Students who do not want to use the backpack provided may purchase a clear backpack of their own.
• For privacy, students may carry a small bag the size of a sheet of paper folded in half inside the clear backpack.
• Students who have a school-issued Chromeback bag may also bring that to school.
• All bags may be searched at any time as outlined in school board policy.
Warren County Schools indicated that information about backpacks is available on its website (warrenk12nc.org) and on the school system Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.