Building community, bringing people together, and using locally sourced materials to support the local economy. That’s what Locorum Distillery in downtown Warrenton is all about.
And after six months of keeping things under wraps, literally behind papered windows, Warren County’s first distillery will open its red front doors to the public at 142 S. Main St., Warrenton, for a grand opening on Friday, July 2, at 5 p.m. with live music, light hors d’oeuvres and additional eats available from a food truck.
The man behind the concept, Stacy Woodhouse, said his family has made beer and wine ever since he remembers, and opening a distillery was something he had always wanted to do. After distillery laws became less limiting, and he got back into private sector work last year, he jumped at the chance to do it.
The once empty storefront has been completely transformed under the direction of design consultant Todd Smith, owner of the former Warrenton lifestyle store The Scarlet Rooster.
“I gave this to him and said do something you’re proud of and consider your masterpiece and gave him free reign. It’s absolutely amazing,” Woodhouse said of the mid-century modern decor.
The two-tone walls are painted Urbane Bronze and Grizzle Gray, gray velvet bar stools and cognac leather chairs invite patrons to sit and relax, and the custom bar, which spans the entire length of one wall, has a one-of-a-kind top that was gold-leafed by hand.
During the six-month period of renovating the building and waiting on government approvals, there was plenty of time to do research on the distilling process, Woodhouse said. A distillery consultant with 20 years of experience is part of the Locorum team. Having state-of-the-art stills also helps.
So far, only one of those three stills is being used to make the distillery’s vodka, moonshine and gin, which will start out topped with gold wax seals. Later, Locorum will be adding to its branded liquors rum, brandy, bourbon, whiskey and liqueurs made with local ingredients, including some grown on the Afton-Elberon farm where Woodhouse moved with his family nine years ago.
From the corn, wheat and barley used in the distilling process to the juniper berries in the gin and fruits for the liqueurs and flavorings, Locoroum—Latin for local—will focus on helping to support local farmers while providing an upscale place for people to enjoy an adult beverage, interact with each other and have a good time..
Community takes on a double meaning at Locorum, Woodhouse said, as the distillery is taking resources from the community to support the community.
Woodhouse, who spared no expense on a high quality sound system, said Locorum will have a different type of atmosphere, one that is loungy and relaxing. Even the music, which will sometimes be live, will have its own kind of vibe, and periodic local artist sessions will be held, including livestreamed all original songwriter nights to help local and regional musicians get noticed.
For patrons who would like a bite to eat, Woodhouse said Locorum would partner with local restaurateurs for food service, with a Locorum runner offering pick-up, and food trucks would also be on hand at times. Around early fall, he will be opening Sir Archie’s across the street to provide take-out for Locorum and walk-ins from the corner shop that most recently housed a seafood market.
Named for the famous racehorse of the early 1800s, who was early owned by trainer William Ransom Johnson of Warrenton, the eatery will be serving high-end sandwiches and fast grab items starting around 3 p.m. Details are still being worked out.
For the grand opening, customers will be introduced to Locorum’s own distilled liquors and, served from branded wooden casks, signature cocktails created by locals. They can order mixed drinks crafted from a wide variety of familiar and maybe not so familiar liquors and liqueurs, red and white wine, beer on tap and in cans, and hard cider.
Locorum’s regular hours will be Mondays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. until midnight. To keep up with the latest happenings, promotions, sales and new products, sign up for the newsletter at locorumdistillery.com and follow the distillery on Instagram and Facebook.
