The Warren County Board of Education took the following personnel action during its July 11 regular monthly meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Central Services: Folami Alston, PowerSchool coordinator, and Donna Robertson, interim chief financial officer; Northside Elementary School: Larry Bullock, Jr., custodian; Vaugham Elementary School: Amanda Butler, second-grade teacher; Warren County High School: Donald Evans, Spark Lab leader, and John Reid, custodian; Warren County Middle School: Courtney Serratt, English Language Arts teacher.
The board approved extended employment for the following (summer months): Warren County Middle School: Cora V. Boyd, school counselor; Warren County High School, Bryan Fuller, Credit Acceleration; Gwendolyn Privett, school secretary; and Angela H. Richardson, instructional coach.
Vacancies were reported as follows:
• Warren County High School: Principal, Air Force Junior ROTC instructor, Career and Technical Education teacher, Spanish teacher, Math teacher, Child Nutrition assistant, multi-classroom specialist, one-on-one paraprofessional and Exceptional Children’s teacher (resources)
• Warren Early College High School: Social Studies teacher, online facilitator (on campus) and Exceptional Children’s resource teacher (WECHS/Mariam Boyd).
• Warren County Middle School: Literacy coach, school nurse (50 percent WCMS, 50 percent WECHS), Art teacher and Social Studies teacher
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Exceptional Children’s teacher (self-contained), Exceptional Children’s teacher assistant, teacher assistant, literacy coach and multi-classroom specialist
• Vaughan Elementary School: Child Nutrition assistant, Exceptional Children’s teacher assistant and Math coach
• Central Office: Art coordinator, budget director, plumber (Maintenance), chief operations officer, chief finance officer, chief academic officer, bus driver and mechanic
Board officers
The board elected Victoria Lehman as its chairperson. She previously served as vice chairperson. The board elected former chairperson Jennifer Sims as vice chairperson. Both offices carry one-term terms.
