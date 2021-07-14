The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Jamal Davis, 48, of Sanford in connection with the July 6 theft of a Ford F550 from Always N Bloom Flowers and Garden Center, at 978 US Hwy. 158 business west, Warrenton.
Always N Bloom’s Claude O’ Hagan posted a notification on his personal Facebook page July 6 stating that the truck was stolen from the business at 1:30 that morning. He later revised the post to state that the truck had been recovered.
According to documents filed at the Warren County Courthouse, Davis was charged July 8 with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor first-degree trespassing enter/remain.
The court documents indicate that Davis is accused of stealing the Ford F550, valued at $26,000, causing $200 in damage to the vehicle and a fence gate, and entering and remaining on the premises of the property without authorization. Davis is also accused of stealing landscaping tools valued at $1,400.
Davis was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $30,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court today.
When he appears in court, Davis will also face charges of felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after break/enter in connection with a June 28 incident at a separate location.
According to court documents, Davis is accused of a breaking and entering the On the Mark gas station and convenience store at 943 US Hwy. 158 business west, Warrenton. He is accused of stealing lottery tickets and a black plastic grocery bag.
Davis was arrested on June 7 and confined in the WCDC under $40,000 secured bond. The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation of Davis at this point.
