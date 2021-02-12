Registration is now underway for N.C. Cooperative Extension’s 2021 Four County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale Interest Meeting for Warren, Vance, Franklin and Granville counties.
Youth ages 5-18 and their parents are invited to participate in the virtual meeting to be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22.
The program provides 10 birds to each participating youth to raise, show and sell. Each participant must show and sell three out of the 10 birds. Auction proceeds will go to the participant and the Four County 4-H group. Trophies and awards will be presented.
To register, go to fourcountypoultryinterest.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Stephen Misenheimer or Matthew Place at Warren County Cooperative Extension, 252-257-3640.
