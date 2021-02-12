Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

A mixture of winter precipitation this morning. Then snow mixing with rain at times this afternoon. Some icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain and freezing rain around early. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.