An investigation by the state auditor’s office into an anonymous complaint of wrongdoing was determined to be unfounded, County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis said Monday night, as he gave a report on the issue during the monthly county commissioners’ meeting.
Davis, who attended the meeting via teleconference while on vacation, said that more than a month ago, the county received an email from the state auditor’s office that a complaint had been made against the board of county commissioners and administrative staff related to travel expenses.
“Of course, we had nothing to hide,” Davis said.
Following an investigation that lasted several weeks, the state auditors reported their findings.
“There were no wrongdoings found,” Davis said. “It’s very important that the community knows and the citizens know that we are doing things in order, and we will continue to do those things in order.”
Davis noted that the county gave the auditors full access to files and other materials needed to complete the audit.
“There was nothing found,” he repeated. “I keep saying that because I want to drive that point home to the public that we are working with integrity here. We will continue to do it, and I’ve said it before, I will always defend the integrity of the Warren County Board of Commissioners because that’s where we have to govern and make sure the citizens trust what we are doing.”
County Manager Vincent Jones said that the state auditor’s office asked that the audit be kept confidential. He said that the auditors found no discrepancies in county records.
On Tuesday, Davis said the complaint appeared to target a county commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.