At a recent meeting of Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, First Vice President Betsy Clark, right, presented President Evelyn Hall, middle, and Renee Mizelle with long stemmed red roses and recognized them on their retirement. Hall was the bookstore manager for Vance-Granville Community College. Mizelle was the principal of Vaughan Elementary School. Also recognized, but not present, was Katrinka Brewer. She retired as principal of Mariam Boyd Elementary School. They are members of the Gamma Chi Chapter of DKG whose theme is, “Leading Women Educators Impacting Education Worldwide.”
