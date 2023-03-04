When area six-year-old Camden DeOrnellas learned about the homeless, he started asking questions: “Do they not want to live in a home?” “Why don’t they have homes?” “What can we do to help them?”
Then he did something that might seem unusual for someone his age — he orchestrated a drive to help the homeless.
When Camden’s mother heard her son’s questions and how interested he was in the homeless, she had to speak with their friend, Heather Sharp.
Heather is the pastor’s wife at the Warrenton Church of God, which had recently started raising supplies to distribute to the homeless in the area.
The church is currently working alongside county leaders and Warren Ministries United to open a shelter in Warren County.
Camden and Heather’s discussion was eye opening to the young boy. Hearing about the homeless sparked in Camden a desire to help them. He asked his church, Ebenezer Baptist of South Hill, Va., his parents’ place of work, Marino’s Pizza in South Hill, friends and family for donations. Camden soon collected a sizeable donation of items such as hygiene products, snacks, socks and winter hats.
Heather and Camden then put together numerous plastic bags of supplies and snacks for the homeless.
He even made individual note cards to place in each bag letting each person know they are loved and cared for
On Valentine’s Day, Camden, Pastor Philip Sharp and Heather Sharp went out to distributed the bags.
They dropped some off at a local group home for men and then they went driving around the county to give them out to any homeless they saw. Many people were touched by the gesture.
