Gov. Roy Cooper announced today that the state has awarded a Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant for broadband internet expansion in Warren County.
The grant was awarded to Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications, doing business as Spectrum).
This grant was among more than $206 million in GREAT grants announced today to expand internet access in 69 counties across North Carolina. The grants were awarded by the N.C. Department of Information Technology's Broadband Infrastructure Office, part of the Division of Broadband and Digital Equity.
