Hillman Poythress and Angela Whitney brought some Mill Hill Brewery & Taproom beer for Rotary Club of Warrenton members to try on Tuesday, July 11, and gave some information on the upcoming Field Daze concert. Some of the beer had honey from bees that are in the town of Warrenton. The concert was held at Mill Hill on Saturday, July 15. This was a joint concert between Mill HIll and Bragging Rooster. Rotary Club members also talked about some ideas for working together on some projects in the future. Pictured, from the left, are Angela Whitney, Hillman Poythress and Roger Griesinger, president of the Rotary Club of Warrenton.
