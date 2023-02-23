The Kerr-Tar Workforce Development Board, NCWorks and Warren County Community & Economic Development are partnering to sponsor a reentry simulation event on Thursday, March 16, from 8:30 a.m.-noon at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
The event is planned as part of the community’s ongoing dialogue about workforce and labor challenges, economic stability, mobility and quality of life. Organizers hope that a diverse group of employers, community service organizations and other in the community will attend. The simulation will explore what it is like for the justice-involved population as they navigate reentry into society from incarceration.
Participants will “walk in the shoes” of one who is returning to the community or play a role as a community service provider.
The event will substitute for the industry and education breakfast for this quarter.
The participation cap is 40 people. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reentry-simulation-warren-county-tickets-547944395437.
