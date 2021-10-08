WARR 1520 AM Radio is selling $10 raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage, valued at more than $17,000, and cash prizes — second place will receive $1,000, and third place will receive $500.
“This is simply an opportunity to show support, help people, help the community, and make a difference, ” CEO/President Dr. Lilipiana Darensburg said.
Proceeds from raffle tickets go to WARR 1520 AM Radio to help better serve citizens in Warrenton and surrounding communities.
The event drawing takes place at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, CFCC-Schwartz Center (event party room) at noon on Dec. 11. You don’t have to be present to win. Event details are included in the QR Code and URL Link provided by WARR 1520 AM Radio. Winners will be announced on WARR 1520 AM Radio & social media.
Scan the QR Code or click on the URL Link to purchase car raffle tickets. WARR noted that the winner of the Mirage will not have to pay tax, title or licensing fees, and will be able to choose from among four colors for their new Mitsubishi.
In addition, each person who purchases a car raffle ticket from WARR 1520 AM Radio will receive acknowledgement for their support on the radio and social media.
For more information or to purchase a car raffle ticket, contact Dr. Lilipiana D. Darensburg, business owner, WARR 1520 AM Radio, at 252-767-6848 or follow the radio station on Facebook.
