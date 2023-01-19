The Gamma Kappa Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. sponsored its second Annual Bags for Blessings Campaign. Bags for Blessings provides duffel bags for foster children and youth who are in the custody of the department of juvenile justice who are transitioning between placements.
The initiative was birthed from brothers who had observed young people who were in state care, transporting their belongings in garbage bags as they were being moved to subsequent placements. Recognizing the potential impact on their self- esteem, this initiative was proposed to the chapter, which heartily received it.
In an effort to assist more young people, this year the chapter partnered with several other organizations. This collaboration enabled them to assist youth served through five agencies including Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin County Departments of Social Services and the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. To date, over 100 bags have been distributed to youth-serving organizations across the state.
The Rev. Charles Walton, chapter president, expressed his appreciation to the members of the community for their support of the program. As a retired social work supervisor, he had a front row view of the impact of youth transporting their belongings in garbage bags.
“None of the Lord’s creations are garbage,” he said. “That is not the message that our kids are receiving when they are sent out with all of their belongings in a garbage bag.”
Rev. Walton further indicated that the chapter would continue this project until area children are no longer using garbage bags as luggage. For more information about the chapter, go to www.gks1914.org.
