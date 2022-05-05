The return on Saturday of the Warren County Junior Firefighter Competition, following a two-year absence, brought fire departments here from coastal North Carolina, the western part of the state, points in between, and New Market Fire Department of Jefferson County, Tenn. — the returning champs —as 15 teams of more than 100 up and coming firefighters tested their skills for trophies and bragging rights. At the end of the day, though, it was a group of local juniors put together by Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department in Wise that earned top honors and the biggest trophy, the Best All-Around Team Award.
The weekend event began Friday night with a welcome social and dinner at Warrenton Rural Vol. Fire Department in Warrenton. Guest speaker was Deputy State Fire Marshal Tony Bailey.
Saturday began with an opening ceremony featuring guest speaker Kaylee Gianforte, the National Volunteer Fire Council’s National Junior Firefighter of the Year.
Five field events followed, with awards presented for the best three finishes in each event as follows:
Quick Dress (individual): first place, 0:43 – Wyatt Huff (New Market FD); second place, 0:47 – Austin Burris (New Market FD); third place, 0.51 – Jackson Harris (Gaston FD).
Quick Dress (team): first place, 0:52.66 – Gaston FD; second place, 0:53.00 – New Market FD; third place, 1:06.33 – Hawtree FD.
Stretcher Bearer: first place, 0:41.17 – “Hooligans” (combined team from several departments); second place, 0:43.46 – Northern Wake FD; third place, 0:43.82 – Crawford Twp FD.
Pittsburgh Drill: 0:42.27 – “Angry Beavers” (combined team); second place, 0:54.18 – Gaston FD; third place, 0:54.34 – Crawford Twp FD.
Zig-Zag Attack and Drag: first place, 0:11.67 – Corinth-Holders FD; second place, 0:12.84 – Zebulon FD; third place, 0:13.26 – “Hooligans” (combined team).
Water Tug-O-War; first place, Corinth-Holders FD; second place, Hawtree FD; third place, Crawford Twp FD.
In knowledge-based events and knot-tying, the following awards were given:
Written Testing: first place, 86% – “Minute Men” (combined team); second place, 84% – “Angry Beavers” (combined team); third place, 82% – Hawtree FD.
Verbal Testing: first place, 0:25.70 – Hawtree FD; second place, 0:27.16 – Corinth-Holders FD; third place, 0:31.95 – Crawford Twp FD.
Crazy 8s Knot Tying: first place, 0:24.47 – “Angry Beavers” (combined team); second place, 0:25.19 – Warren County Junior Firefighters; third place, 0:25.65 – New Market FD.
Overall awards given were: Walter M. Gardner, Jr. Best All-Around Team Award – Hawtree FD; Best In Knowledge Events Award – “Angry Beavers”; Best In Field Events Award – Crawford Twp FD; Christopher J. Pegram Best Sportsmanship Award – Fountain Rural FD; Farthest Traveled Team Award – New Market FD (372 miles); and Better Luck Next Year Award – Fountain Rural FD.
For more information, visit warrencojrfirefighters.com or visit the program’s Facebook page.
