Members of the Hawtree junior firefighters are shown with awards won during Saturday’s Warren County Junior Firefighter Competition, including the coveted Walter M. Gardner, Jr. Best All-Around Team Award. Pictured from the left are: Jacob Paynter, Matt Brogden, John Barney, Hawtree Fire Chief Stephen Barney, Hunter Wells, Ayane Cash, Sam Barney, and Gracie Barney.