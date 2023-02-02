Warren Family Institute, Inc. will offer the Nurturing Parenting Program with classes scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The Nurturing Parenting Program is a 12-16-week curriculum that target families with children birth to age five, and is designed to promote learning through individual lessons, assessments, evaluations and home practice assignments.
It has been proven that the way children are treated during the process of their childhood will determine: their level of brain development; their personality; the quality of relationships they will have with their peers, children and partners; the contributions they will make to society; and their overall level of happiness and sense of purpose they will experience in life.
The word nurture means to promote and nourish growth. The purpose of the program is to teach parents to nourish themselves and their children. The Nurturing Program addresses five primary issues: age appropriate expectations and self-worth, responding empathically to your child’s needs, disciplining children with dignity, self-awareness and appropriate family roles, and empowering children and adults. This program is designed to increase participants’ parenting knowledge, understanding and skills. Parents will learn the importance of raising children with respect and compassion.
Classes take place in a supported and confidential atmosphere, are offered in person or via Zoom, and are free to families. Sessions are held each Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the office of WFI, located at 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, Bldg. No. 6, on the campus of Hawkins Educational Center. For more information or to register for the next class, contact Linda Reid Pitchford, Family Support specialist, at 252-257-1134.
