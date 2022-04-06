Warren County Department of Social Services, sponsored by the Community Child Protection Team and the Child Fatality Protection Team of Warren County, recognized Child Abuse Awareness Month by planting pinwheels in front of the county courthouse. The pinwheels symbolize,” the notions of playfulness, joy, and childhood as a reminder of the great childhood we want for our children,” explained Meyoshi Raynor, Child Welfare Supervisor with Warren County DSS.
Those in attendance gathered around in the front of the courthouse after receiving their pinwheel and wooden stake that would be inserted in the ground. DSS Foster Care and Adoption Supervisor Wynona Thomas gave her analysis on where she sees Warren County in regard to the topic. “Warren County is very, very fortunate in that our numbers are relatively low in comparison to some surrounding counties. However, if you have one case, it’s bad. Because that means a child is being abused or neglected. We are very fortunate here in Warren County that a lot of the people in Warren County have family. They have extended family. They have a grandma, an aunt, an uncle, a cousin, somebody can step in and take care of the child if the parent for whatever reason is not able to do so. So, that’s one of the very fortunate things that we do have here in Warren County. We are in need of foster homes. If anybody is interested in being a foster parent, they can call down to DSS and ask to speak to the licensed social worker...or me. People think being a foster parent, they have to have a big fancy home, and they don’t.”
Thomas went on to elaborate about some of the characteristics she thinks would be beneficial to have for a potential foster parent. “ I think you have to have a sincere passion for children. You don’t have to live in the Taj Mahal, you just have a home. You have to meet certain qualifications; you have to pass a fire inspection and a medical exam, and those kinds of things. But, it doesn’t matter if you’re old, young, single. If you need help with something, maybe your physical residence needs some fixing up, then we can always assist with that as well.”
Thomas emphasized that everyone, no matter who they are, is a mandated reporter. She also stated that DSS has a social worker that is available 24/7. “ If we are not open, they can call 911 and ask to speak to the social worker on call. 911 will get in touch with us and we’ll call them back. Be it 3 o’clock in the afternoon or 3 o’clock in the morning, there’s someone available.”
Warren County DSS can be reached at (252) 257-5000.
