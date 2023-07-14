A Thursday night meeting between the Warren County Board of Education, superintendent of schools and the community was planned as a public discussion about a school system recommendation to consolidate Warren New Tech High School with Warren County High School for the upcoming school year.
However, much of the discussion centered on a call from parents for better communication from the local school system and more opportunities for partnership and involvement in their children's education. The Warren County Board of Education indicated that parent and community involvement in education is critical, expressing a goal of building a stronger relationship with local parents. Board Chairperson Victoria Lehman urged parents to attend school board meetings and to contact board members about their concerns.
"We need to hear your voice. Call us or text us," she said.
Thursday night's meeting was scheduled as an opportunity for dialogue to better address concerns raised during last month's public hearing regarding the recommended closure of Warren New Tech High School and its consolidation with Warren County High School for the new school year.
The board of education is considering a recommendation to transform New Tech into a consolidated elementary school for the whole county. Original plans called for New Tech to close after the 2023-24 school year to allow renovations and construction to begin, and for New Tech to be consolidated with Warren County High School at that point.
However, Superintendent Keith Sutton said that late in the last school year, several factors led to a recommendation to move the consolidation up by one year. He indicated that only around 10 rising ninth-graders applied to attend New Tech, bringing the school's total enrollment to 64 students. Sutton noted that enrollment has been declining for about 10 years. He added that late in the school year, school administration learned that there would be a transition in New Tech's administration.
Sutton indicated that consolidating Warren New Tech and Warren County High School would enable students coming from both schools to have access to higher level academic courses, career and technical education courses, access to the more advanced technology that will be implemented at WCHS, and other opportunities. Information presented to the community described future plans as follows: "Warren County Schools is working to transform our system of teaching and learning to focus on improving academic outcomes and providing high-quality instruction and support so all students can thrive and realize their full potential."
Parents' main concerns centered on the timing of the consolidation process. Several indicated that having one more year would have allowed time to better prepare for additional students at WCHS and the impact on curriculum and scheduling. Several parents also said that it seemed like they were told at the last minute that the consolidation could happen earlier than they had anticipated.
The board of education is scheduled to take a vote on the consolidation during its July 25 meeting. However, several parents said that it seemed like the decision had already been made. Board member Ebony Talley-Brame replied that this was not the case, saying that she had not reached a decision. The board indicated that hearing public input, such as that provided Thursday night, was needed to help them reach a decision.
See a more complete article in the June 19 print edition of The Warren Record.
