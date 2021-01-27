Special part of the community. Beloved church member. Devoted to her family.
These words may be used to describe Warrenton resident Roxie Alice Davis, who recently celebrated her 108th birthday.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1913, one of 11 children of the late Ida Copeland Alston and Hugh Alston.
Davis and her husband, the late Wortham Davis, followed a similar path and had 11 children themselves: John, Rockefeller, Andrew, Wortham, Eddie, Mildred, Pat and Barbara, who are still living, and Loney, Mary and Claire Marie, who are now deceased.
Roxie and Wortham raised their family in the Warren Plains community. Wortham, a farmer, grew cotton, tobacco and cucumbers. Roxie was also known for working in the fields all day — except for when she was preparing lunch for 25 and the evening meal. The Davises lived in Warren County during all of their time together, except for two years in New York.
Daughter-in-law Audrey Davis described Roxie’s cooking talent.
“… When she was on the farm, she would go to the garden and pick vegetables. In an hour’s time, she would have a full meal with dessert,” Audrey said. “She enjoyed taking care of and feeding her family.”
No time was too late or too early to prepare a meal. Audrey recalled times when out-of-state guests would arrive at 2 a.m., and Roxie would still prepare a full meal and have it ready in an hour.
“She was known for her hospitality and beautiful smile,” Audrey said. “I’ve never seen her angry.”
Roxie may need a wheelchair to maneuver around her home now, but that doesn’t mean she is slowing down much. She loves to watch the sunrise. Roxie voted for the first time at the age of 100 and has voted in every election since. She gave up traveling at the age of 106. Before then, she was still traveling to New Jersey by herself.
Audrey, who lives next door to Roxie, checks in on her mother-in-law each day, but said that Roxie still tries to be as independent as possible. Family and friends call each day to check on the family matriarch.
“She gets calls all day long,” Audrey said. “She averages 20 or 30 each day.”
Even though a number of Roxie’s children live out of state, they still call every day.
“She had the most wonderful kids. They really take care of their mother,” Audrey said.
While Roxie’s children check in on her, Roxie also keeps up with family members to make sure they are OK. Audrey said that Roxie frequently asks her to make a call to check on someone.
“She still keeps up with all the family,” Audrey said. “Her mind amazes me, and she has no significant illness.”
Members of her church family at Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church in the Afton community also check in regularly. The Rev. Carson Jones, Jr., the pastor, typically visits each week. Every other week, he brings a sweet potato pie.
Roxie’s family knew they wanted to do something special for her birthday, but what can you do during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic? They decided on a private family dinner with 10 people. Roxie wanted a much larger celebration, but that was out of the question this time.
Even with family members, Audrey took no chances. She took the temperature of each guest when he or she arrived. Audrey also told them to wear facemasks and to follow social distancing.
“We didn’t know what to do for her birthday,” Audrey said. “I prayed about it and asked God to protect her.”
Even without a large celebration, Roxie’s birthday was special. She received a birthday cake, flowers, balloons, more than 50 cards and more than 200 phone calls.
Roxie now looks forward to Mother’s Day, a time when all of her children and grandchildren — more than 150 of them — usually visit.
Audrey hopes that COVID-19 will be under control enough by then to make the visits possible, but, if not, the family will probably still find a way to make Mother’s Day special.
“Ms. Davis truly loves her family,” Audrey said.
