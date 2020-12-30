Celebrating the process on upgrades to a walking trail on the grounds of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s multipurpose building are, from the left, Warren County Commissioner Walter Powell, Commission Vice Chairman Victor Hunt, Commissioner Bertadean Baker, Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Council Chairman Gideon Lee, Tribal Chief Dr. B. Ogletree Richardson, County Manager Vincent Jones and Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis.