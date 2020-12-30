Warren County government and Haliwa-Saponi Tribe officials gathered on the grounds of the tribe’s multipurpose building in Hollister on Dec. 21 to celebrate the progress toward upgrading a walking trail there.
In August, the Warren County Board of Commissioners voted to allocate fiscal year 2020-21 Parks and Recreation funding not to exceed $10,000 to upgrade the walking trail.
The upgrades are part of Phase I of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s recreation area plan.
Information presented by tribal members to the board of commissioners indicated that a walking trail was developed at the tribe’s multipurpose building on Capps Farm Road in Hollister about seven years ago.
County Manager Vincent Jones previously said that the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe requested county funding for the walking trail upgrades in July, and the matter was brought first to the Warren County Parks and Recreation Commission. During its July 9 meeting, the Parks and Recreation Commission voted to recommend that the county allocate funding to support the upgrades.
The project is outlined in documentation that accompanied a letter to Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners signed by Ogletree Richardson, chief of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, and Gideon Lee, chairman of the tribal council.
The Haliwa-Saponi Tribe indicated that the quarter-mile trail originally was made of gravel which must be replaced at least once each year. A small play area is located nearby.
Tribal Chief Dr. B. Ogletree Richardson said that to this point, the trail has been resurfaced with asphalt/cement repaving. According to the project outline, this initial phase also included adding additional drainage, and spraying and screening for grass resistance for a total cost of $8,950.
The tribe hopes to develop a track for walking, running, and bicycling, and to create a recreation space with swings, slides, climbing features, zip lines, and areas for playing volleyball and soccer. The tribe also would like to convert two greenhouses on the property into longhouses for indoor recreation space.
Additional phases of the recreation area plan with estimated expenses are as follows:
Phase 2: Playground equipment, kids’ fort, musical equipment, mushroom climbers, swings, rock climbers, teeter totter, picnic tables, zip lines, soccer and volleyball equipment, $9,700
Phase 3: Slides, monkey bar and climbing net, $7,500
Phase 4: Renovate greenhouses to create longhouses for indoor recreation(basketball and gym), $40,000.
Richardson noted that the tribe hopes to obtain additional funding through grants, donations and other resources to expand the recreation project in the future.
She described the walking trail as a valuable resource for residents of southeastern Warren County.
“This certainly gives an opportunity to expand recreational opportunities in southeastern Warren County,” Richardson said.
