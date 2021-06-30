The Warren County Board of Commissioners took action last week to offer more than $3 million in incentives in a bid to have Glen Raven choose Norlina’s location for an expansion project that would bring 205 new jobs here and $82 million in new investment of real and personal property.
During a public hearing held June 23, Economic Development Director Charla Duncan said her office had been working on what had been code-named Project YEP—Yarn Expansion Project—since May and that Warren County was in competition for a Glen Raven expansion with locations in the states of Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
Duncan said the proposed expansion here would create new jobs totalling $6.5 million yearly in salaries, with an annual salary of $31,710, which exceeds Warren County’s median income. Currently, Glen Raven, which makes synthetic yarn, employs more than 150 residents from Warren County and the surrounding region. The expansion has a potential investment of $58 million in real property and $24 million in personal property, which includes renovation to the existing facility on US Highway 1, as well as construction of new buildings.
Duncan said Glen Raven’s expansion would create an increase in water usage as a Norlina water customer, but there would not be a major increase in wastewater discharge, that the company has a low environmental impact, has no emissions, does not use solvents or toxins in its processing and is Warren County landfill free.
She explained that the incentives offering is based on the proposed creation of new jobs and new capital investment, which is taxable by the county, and that the company’s current tax liability is not impacted.
Commissioners approved offering, over a 10-year period, annual tax grants equal to 60 percent of the paid tax liability for the year on the new liability based on the value as appraised by the Warren County tax office. This incentive totals just over $3.2 million. Over this same 10-year period, the county would retain $2.1 million in new tax revenue.
The board also waived up to $150,000 in county inspection and building permit fees, and approved a resolution to make application for an N.C. Commerce Building Reuse Grant for Project YEP with a match of up to $25,000.
“Glen Raven has done business in Warren County since 1984. That means they have been an indispensable fixture of our business community for 37 years, and I know we hope that they will continue to operate right here,” Duncan said.
Several citizens made comments, two supporting the project and one questioning why so much information was given at the last minute and asking the board to be as transparent as possible.
Duncan explained that confidentiality was needed due to the competitive nature of the negotiation process.
“The confidentiality is not to not provide transparency to the citizens; it’s to protect the deal,” she said. “We are still competing for this.”
Tare “T” Davis, board chairman, reiterated the importance of the proposed expansion bringing new jobs.
“Since I’ve been a commissioner, one of the things I’ve heard from our citizens is that they want job opportunities, and that’s been our focus as commissioners, to facilitate the process … and this actually speaks to many conversations I know each commissioner has had with the citizens,” he said. “We don’t want our citizens having to travel outside of Warren County to work.”
Todd Wemyss, Glen Raven plant manager, reading from a prepared statement, said the company appreciated the county’s support for the project and that there were a number of details that had to be worked through before a final decision could be made.
Dr. Ray Spain, chairman of the Warren County Economic Development Commission, thanked Duncan for her work on the project and noted that a top priority for the EDC has been securing more jobs for the county.
“Now we have to be an opportunity, and sometimes these opportunities don’t come along too often, and I think we have to be aggressive,” he said. “We’ve got a good partner with Glen Raven.”
