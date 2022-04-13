Monday marked a new milestone for The Ivy: An English Bed and Breakfast in downtown Warrenton as a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the upcoming launch of the English Tea Club on Easter Sunday.
Mike and Karen Kelley have operated The Ivy since August 2019, extending Warren County hospitality with an English flair to their guests.
Now, the Kelleys offer another opportunity for people from Warren County and beyond to experience The Ivy’s hospitality, and a proper tea, with the English Tea Club.
The club will launch with a special event from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17, and will feature music and samples of the foods served during afternoon tea.
There are a few spaces available for Sunday’s tea. Registration is $10 per person and may be completed by visiting The Ivy’s website at theivybandb.com/teaclub. The deadline to register is Friday, April 15. Those who attend the launch will automatically become members of the English Tea Club.
However, those who are unable to attend Sunday’s launch may still become members of the English Tea Club by registering on the Ivy’s website. The annual membership fee is $10 per person.
Teas will be planned with monthly themes, including the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in May, a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June, and the Boston Tea Party in July. Members will have an opportunity to reflect the monthly theme in their attire. The Platinum Jubilee will be formal.
English Tea Club members may also host private tea parties for six to 10 people.
Teas will be held on the porch or inside, depending upon the weather.
The Ivy: An English Bed and Breakfast is located at 331 N. Main St., Warrenton. For more information about the English Tea Club, visit The Ivy’s Facebook page. To register, visit theivybandb.com/teaclub.
