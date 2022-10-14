The first meeting of the 2022-23 season of the Lake Gaston Ladies Club was held at the Family Life Center of Pleasant Hill Christian Church on Sept. 20. President Susan Zimmerman announced that the meeting had outstanding participation with 226 members and several guests in attendance. Lori Dobson led the ladies in the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of “God Bless America.”
In place of a formal program, 19 ladies gave a brief description of their activity group, giving each lady a choice of activities they can join for the coming year. Activity groups include Bookers, Bible study, Gaston Gourmets, Vintage Gals, Red Hot Mommas, card groups, line dancing, painting and other art projects, Green Thumbs, Gastonettes, and many more. In addition, several other ladies invited the membership to join them in volunteer opportunities, including Hearts and Hands, and the 911 Task Force. Most ladies who are involved in the LGLC say, “if you get bored this year, it’s because you didn’t sign up for one of the activity groups.” There is a group for everyone’s interest. However, those who missed this luncheon can still join a group by contacting the activity chairman.
After a devotional given by Liz Boyce and a blessing by Pastor Greg Hand, PHCC, a lunch was catered by The Kitchen Table, Gasburg, Va., and enjoyed by the attendees.
Following lunch, the meeting continued with Bev Noland providing attendees with information about the LGLC Linda Fitts Scholarship program. Club members or their descendants have the opportunity to apply annually for a $2,500 scholarship toward furthering their education beyond high school. Noland was excited to announce and give accolades for three nominees and to confirm that three $1,000 scholarships would be awarded to the following: Drew Delbridge, son of Nancy Delbridge, who is attending East Carolina University graduate school to be a physician’s assistant; McLean Clark, grandson of Blair Henry, who is attending First Coast Technical College in Automotive Service Technologies; and Chase McGreevy, grandson of Vickie Evans, who is attending the University of South Carolina in Aerospace Engineering.
In addition to Noland’s work with the Linda Fitts Scholarship program, she was selected as the LGLC’s “Wonder Woman” of the Year for her many volunteer and philanthropic activities in the community.
The October luncheon will be held at PHCC Life Center on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The program will be the LGLC annual Craft Show, which features ladies selling their homemade craft items, including jewelry, placemats, wreaths, pottery and more. Persons interested in membership in the Ladies Club should contact Debbie Gravanda at debbie@gravanda.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.