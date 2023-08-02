State Employees’ Credit Union has announced its support for the 2023 Governor’s School Supply Drive to help teachers and students get the items they need for the upcoming school year. In its fifth year to provide collection sites for the event, SECU is accepting donations across its statewide network of 275 branches through Aug. 18.
Local residents may drop off school supplies in the collection box at the State Employees’ Credit Union Warrenton branch, located at 670 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
Wish list items include papers of all types, pencils and pens, crayons and markers, dry erase markers, USB flash drives, spiral notebooks, sanitizing wipes and tissues. Through a collaborative effort of local Communities in Schools affiliates, TeachNC and the Governor’s Office, the collected supplies will be distributed to public schools in the county received.
“We are so pleased to show our support for North Carolina educators and families by serving as statewide branch collection sites for the Governor’s Annual school Supply Drive,” said SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady. “Our presence in all 100 counties makes this initiative a perfect fit for the Credit Union. The Drive is a tangible and impactful way we can give back to the community and ensure teachers have what they need to help prepare students for a successful year ahead.”
